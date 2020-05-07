A mother killed in her Melbourne home shared chilling Facebook posts before her death urging people not to "take life for granted".

"Covid-19 taken me by surprise," Ella Price, who leaves behind a young son, wrote on Facebook last month.

"Sorry for all the lifes [sic] lost RIP. May this make us stronger kinder to people more greatful [sic] of the little things in life and most of all our loved ones.

"Don't take life for granted."

In the hours before Price's body was found her neighbours reported hearing loud noises coming from the home, however police now say they believe the young woman may have lay dead for several days before being discovered.

On Tuesday, homicide squad detectives were seen at the Park St complex inspecting nearby gardens and the property's front yard.

Price's mother, Tracey Gangell, told the Herald Sun her daughter had a "heart of gold" and was devoted to her son Mostafa, 4.

Gangell's other family members live in Tasmania and haven't been able to travel to Melbourne following the death of the young mother.

Gangell alleged Price was involved in a violent dispute with her boyfriend a month ago which hospitalised her and left her needing stitches above her eye.

In a statement, Victoria Police asked for anyone who noticed suspicious activity around Park and Ferrars St in the previous week to come forward.

Police indicated they will release more information "as circumstances become clearer".