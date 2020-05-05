A Utah 5-year-old boy who got caught driving had an unexpected excuse for officials when he was pulled over — he was making his way to California to buy a Lamborghini.

The boy made it only 3.2km from his home when a trooper spotted his erratic driving on the southbound I-15 freeway shortly after midday on Monday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The trooper first believed the driver was impaired or someone experiencing a medical emergency as the car was seen swerving across the road and travelling at 32mph (51km/h) in a 70mph (112km/h) zone, Lt. Nick Street said at a press conference.

"I hit my siren and the car did immediately pull over the left. I approached the vehicle and I was expecting to find somebody who needed an ambulance or paramedics," the trooper recalled.

However, when the trooper pulled him over at a traffic stop, he discovered a 5-year-old boy on the verge of tears, sitting on the edge of the driver's seat with both feet on the brake.

"It was pretty clear when the window came down that it was a young, very underage driver."

After the trooper helped him turn the car off, the boy confessed his age and that he had a fight with his mother as she refused to buy him a Lamborghini, officials said.

So he decided to drive his parents' car to California and meet with his sister before buying the luxury car himself.

"He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet," the Utah Highway Patrol tweeted.

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents' car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020

His parents were called to the scene, where they took custody of their son as well as the car, according to officials.

"I do think he's probably had a life's lesson today and I don't think we'll see him in this situation again soon," the trooper said.

Video captured on the trooper's dash camera shows an SUV driving slowly on the highway, moving across lanes without using indicators before being pulled over.