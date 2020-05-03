

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says China has been responsible for the spread of disease in the past and must be held accountable for the coronavirus pandemic that originated in the country.

In comments likely to spark protests from Beijing and elsewhere, Pompeo said "China has a history of infecting the world". He cited poor safety and security at epidemiological laboratories, including in the city of Wuhan where the virus was first reported.

Former CIA director Pompeo said he agreed with the US intelligence community that the Covid-19 virus was not man-made or genetically modified.

He also stressed that he had no reason to believe that the virus was deliberately spread but he ramped up already harsh US criticism of the Chinese for their response to the outbreak.

"Remember, China has a history of infecting the world, and they have a history of running substandard laboratories," Pompeo said Sunday on ABC's This Week programme.

"These are not the first times that we've had a world exposed to viruses as a result of failures in a Chinese lab. And so, while the intelligence community continues to do its work, they should continue to do that, and verify so that we are certain, I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan."

Pompeo appeared to be referring to previous outbreaks of respiratory viruses, like SARS, which started in China. But his remark may be seen as offensive in China given the history of US discrimination against the Chinese and people of Chinese origin dating to the 19th century.

As Pompeo pointed the finger at China, domestic US protests have been slammed by top officials for risking the health of vulnerable Americans.

White House coronavirus coordinator Dr Deborah Birx is calling it "devastatingly worrisome" to see protesters in Michigan and elsewhere not wear masks or practise social distancing as they demonstrate against stay-at-home orders.

Birx was responding to the hundreds of protesters who crowded the Michigan statehouse last week to push for a reopening of businesses.

She told Fox News Sunday that people "will feel guilty for the rest of our lives" if they pick up the virus because they didn't take precautions and then unwittingly spread it to family members who are especially vulnerable to severe illness due to pre-existing conditions or older age.

Protests took place in several states over the weekend amid growing frustration over the economic impact from stay at home orders during the coronavirus outbreak.

Birx says: "We need to protect each other at the same time we're voicing our discontent."

