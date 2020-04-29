

The British World War II veteran who won hearts across the world with his brave fundraising campaign for the UK's National Health Service has been promoted by the Queen as he celebrates his 100th birthday.

Captain Tom Moore has been made an Honorary Colonel by Her Majesty after he raised $58 million and the spirits of a nation by completing laps of his garden for charity.

Moore also received a personal letter from the Queen and was re-presented with his World War II Defence Medal.

World War 2 veteran Captain Tom Moore is now an Honorary Colonel. Photo / UK Ministry of Defence

Later today he'll receive two flypasts in his honour, one from RAF helicopters and one from World War II Spitfires and Hurricanes.

Birthday cards for the heroic centenarian have flooded in by the thousand, completely filling a local school hall

Mandy Alison adds to the thousands of birthday cards sent to Captain Tom Moore for his 100th birthday on April 30th. Photo / Getty

A general view of thousands of birthday cards sent to Captain Tom Moore for his 100th birthday on April 30th, are pictured displayed in the Hall of Bedford School. Photo / Getty

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace paid tribute to him, saying he not only embodied "the spirit of our incredible veteran community but also the resolve of this nation".

General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith made the appointment, which makes Moore the first Honorary Colonel of the Army Foundation College.

He will be an "inspirational role model to generations young and old", Carleton-Smith said.

Yesterday, Moore thanked the thousands around the world who had paid their respects:

"It is quite extraordinary I am turning 100. It is even more extraordinary I am doing so with this many well-wishers... Tomorrow will be a good day."

He raised the staggering amount for the NHS by walking 100 lengths of his garden ahead of his 100th birthday.

The grandfather of four, originally from Yorkshire, came up with the campaign to give back to the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He especially wanted to thank healthcare staff, who looked after him when he broke his hip a couple of years ago.

