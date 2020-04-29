The number of coronavirus cases in South Africa surged past the 5000 mark today after it saw the largest single-day jump to date, health ministry figures showed.

A total of 354 new cases were confirmed, bringing the overall total to 5350, and the number of fatalities spiked by 10 to 103.

"This is the highest number of cases in a 24 hour cycle recorded to date and represents a 73 per cent increase relative to the day before," said the ministry in a statement.

The day before, a total 203 new cases had been reported.

South Africa remains the continent's worst infected country, followed by Egypt.

It is due to start on May 1 gradually easing its strict lockdown regulations which were rolled out on March 27.