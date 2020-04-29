Haunting images of an empty Times Square and the daily accounting of hundreds of fatalities in New York City have reinforced the idea of the coronavirus as an urban contagion.

That may obscure an equally sobering truth: Many of the city's suburbs have been hit just as hard. In some, there have been more fatalities per capita than in super-dense Manhattan.

The virus' rampage through the New York metro region, from the well-to-do towns along Connecticut's coastline to the bedroom communities of northern New Jersey and Long Island, offers a counterweight to the notion of the suburbs, with their plentiful open spaces, as safe havens.

Germany faces the prospect of having to restore stricter lockdown measures as its number and rate of #coronavirus infections grew again https://t.co/GMMskLYyBR — SkyNews (@SkyNews) April 29, 2020



"You expect to see it spread more rapidly in densely populated areas like cities, but it does that anywhere the virus is introduced and where people are in contact with other people," said Dr Stephen Morse, professor of epidemiology at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health in New York.

Advertisement

"All it needs is fertile soil because it spreads quite well, unfortunately."

The first sustained outbreak to be detected in the New York metropolitan area occurred in the suburb of New Rochelle, where a lawyer who had attended large gatherings at a local synagogue was the first to test positive.

Another cluster sprang up 8km west of the city in Teaneck, New Jersey. The first New Jersey resident to die, 69-year-old horse racing veteran John Brennan, lived in northern New Jersey and worked at a racetrack in Yonkers, a New York suburb.

A number of specialist squadrons have carried out flypasts over US cities in support of healthcare workers tackling the #coronavirus pandemic - this video shows the view from the cockpit of a Blue Angel.



Read more about the #COVID19 outbreak in the US: https://t.co/dzgd0ldamJ pic.twitter.com/DVhPTjIUm2 — SkyNews (@SkyNews) April 29, 2020



According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Rockland County, New York, has reported roughly 3500 positive cases per 100,000 residents, nearly triple the rate in Manhattan and more than double the rate in Brooklyn.

Westchester County, which includes New Rochelle, has a rate of nearly 2900 cases per 100,000 residents.

If the five New Jersey counties closest to New York were a country, they would have recorded the 12th most cases in the world, more than 59,000 to yesterday.

At Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus, New Jersey, just west of Manhattan, the volume of patients had quadrupled by early April, forcing the emergency room to divert patients several times, hospital CEO Dr Nizar Kifaieh said, though the numbers have decreased recently.

A 30-yo woman gave birth in prison the day after she was put on a ventilator. She died of the coronavirus weeks later https://t.co/ZS40sc8VfP — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) April 29, 2020



Dr Tanaya Bhowmick, an infectious disease physician and assistant professor at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Jersey, said her patients who have underlying immune issues have been taking precautions. But she recently saw a group of youths playing basketball in her suburban neighbourhood.

Advertisement

"There might be the perception that they're a little more safe here, which obviously isn't true," she said.

It wasn't surprising to Stamford Mayor David Martin that his Connecticut city of about 130,000 people would be hard hit.

Downtown Stamford is less than 16km from the New York state line and less than an hour from Manhattan by train. Nearly 1800 Stamford residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, by far the highest total among the state's 169 cities and towns.

CDC statisticians (I can attest) worked hard to make these figures available much sooner than usual.



They show that the real death toll of the coronavirus is much higher across the United States than has been officially recorded https://t.co/ydz6f4UXvn — Evan Hill (@evanchill) April 29, 2020



"The reality is that ... in normal times we have 30,000 people get on or get off the train at the Stamford train station and a big chunk of those people are travelling to or from New York City," Martin said.

"With a wide diversity of socioeconomic status that are basically right here next to the New York epicentre, it has been a struggle for us."

Commuting patterns can partly explain the virus' spread in the New York region. Subway ridership in the city tops five million on an average weekday, and according to a recent study by the city's planning commission, about one million people travel into New York each day from the surrounding counties — and a quarter of a million go in the opposite direction — many on public transportation that is routinely overcrowded.

The picture is more complicated, though. An AP study of Covid-19 cases by zip code in New York City has found, for example, more cases per capita in Staten Island, the least congested of the five boroughs and the one not served by the city's subway system, than in some of the more densely populated areas of Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

- AP