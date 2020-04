The head of a government agency combating the coronavirus pandemic alleged today that he was ousted for opposing politically connected efforts to promote a malaria drug that United States President Donald Trump touted without proof as a remedy for Covid-19.

Rick Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, said in a statement that he was summarily removed from his job yesterday and reassigned to a lesser role. His lawyers, Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, called it "retaliation plain and simple."

Controversy has swirled around the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine since Trump started promoting it from the podium in the White House briefing room.

BARDA, the agency that Bright formerly headed, is a unit of the Department of Health and Human Services created to counter threats from bioterrorism and infectious diseases. It has recently been trying to jump-start work on a vaccine for the coronavirus.

"I am speaking out because to combat this deadly virus, science — not politics or cronyism — has to lead the way," Bright, who has a doctoral degree in immunology, said in his statement, which was released by his lawyers.

"Specifically, and contrary to misguided directives, I limited the broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, promoted by the Administration as a panacea, but which clearly lack scientific merit," Bright said.

"I also resisted efforts to fund potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections," he added.

Bright and his lawyers are requesting investigations by the HHS inspector general and by the Office of Special Counsel, an independent agency that has as part of its charge the protection of government whistleblowers.

"While I am prepared to look at all options and to think 'outside the box' for effective treatments, I rightly resisted efforts to provide an unproven drug on demand to the American public," Bright wrote.

He also alluded to "clashes with HHS political leadership" over his efforts to "invest early in vaccines and supplies critical to saving American lives."

One of the major criticisms of the Trump administration's pandemic response is that little was done in the month of February to stockpile needed equipment.

"Science, in service to the health and safety of the American people, must always trump politics," Bright said.

There was no immediate response from HHS to Bright's allegations. The HHS inspector general's office had no response to his request for an investigation.

Trump has repeatedly touted the malaria drug during his regular coronavirus briefings, calling it a "game changer," and suggesting its sceptics would be proved wrong. He has offered patient testimonials that the drug is a lifesaver.

But a recent study of 368 patients in US veterans hospitals found no benefit from hydroxychloroquine — and more deaths. The study was an early look at the medication, which has prompted debate in the medical community, with many doctors wary of using it.

Hydroxychloroquine was given to patients in the New York area, the nation's most intense Covid-19 hot spot. It is usually administered in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin.

Early in the outbreak, there were some reports that doctors overseas had found it useful.

Bright's allegations were first reported by the New York Times.

An official biography describes him as a flu and infectious-disease expert who joined the agency 10 years ago and was focused on vaccine development. He also held the title of HHS deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response, reporting to Dr Robert Kadlec. Bright's new position is with the National Institutes of Health.

