A man with Down syndrome who was given 24 hours to live after contracting Covid-19 has been reunited with his family after fighting off the illness.

UK man Ben McCafferty battled Covid-19 for two weeks and hadn't seen his family since he was admitted to hospital. His family feared they'd never be able to say goodbye.

Ben was initially placed in palliative care, where staff believed he'd have just 24 hours to live.

Instead, two weeks later, Ben's family were able to reunite with the 34-year-old and the heartwarming moment was caught on camera.

Footage shows Ben getting ready to leave Bradford Royal Infirmary with the help of his stepfather, Neil.

Speaking to the camera, Neil says: "Ben came in a fortnight ago really poorly and we didn't expect him to survive.

"We were told the survival rate was going to be very low.

"But with the staff and the help and the support that he has had, he has come through and he looks to be fully fit and raring to go.

"He's looking forward to going home and seeing his mum."

The footage then cuts to Ben leaving the hospital, where his mum is waiting in surprise.

Ben embraces his mother after not seeing her for two weeks.

Ben turns a corner and sees his mum before they walk toward each other and embrace in an emotional reunion.

It was the first time Ben's mum, Di Margerison, had seen her son since she stayed with him the first night he was transferred to hospital.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, she was unable to stay with him.

As the clip continues, she holds Ben's arm and encourages him as he thanks the NHS workers for treating him, before the entire family receives a raucous round of applause as they walk out of the hospital hand-in-hand.

Margerison told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "I didn't think he would make it.

"It was the longest we had ever been apart. The care he received at the hospital saved his life."

