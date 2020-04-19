A suspect in an active shooter investigation was arrested at a service station in Nova Scotia after a shooting rampage in the Canadian province left "multiple victims," police said. At least one person was killed, according to witnesses.

A man identified by police as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at the Enfield, Nova Scotia, service station, northwest of downtown Halifax.

By late morning, there were half a dozen police vehicles at the scene. Yellow police tape surrounded the pumps, and a large silver-coloured 4WD was being investigated by police.

Witnesses saw a body lying at the service station. Police did not immediately comment on the identity.

The incident started in the small, rural town of Portapique, with police advising residents to lock their homes and stay in their basements.

Several building fires were reported by residents as well, but police didn't immediately confirm details.

"I never imagined when I went to bed last night that I would wake up to the horrific news that an active shooter was on the loose in Nova Scotia," Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil.

"This is one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province's history," he said.

Police stated earlier that the suspect was driving a car that looked like a police vehicle and wearing a police uniform, but later said he was "believed to be driving a small, silver Chevrolet SUV," travelling southbound on a highway. They said he is not an RCMP employee or officer.

A spokeswoman with the provincial force, said police received a call about "a person with firearms" and the investigation "evolved into an active shooting investigation."

Christine Mills, a resident of the town, said it had been a frightening night for the small town, with armed officers patrolling the streets. In the morning, helicopters flew overhead searching for the suspect.

- AP