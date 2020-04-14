On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The Covid-19 pandemic has thrown most of the world off its axis. It's taken lives, impacted the health of thousands of people and interrupted our very way of life.
It's easy to be overwhelmed byall the information coming at you, so it's important to take your mind off things, even for a little while.
To help you with this we've pulled together some of our favourite big reads from our international partners. There's not a Covid-19 story in sight, promise.
Today we take a look at Nasa astronaut Scott Kelly's photos from space, Egypt's female lion tamers, a Silicon Valley billionaire's big gamble, a sailing boat crewed by toddlers, and the man who proposed 14 times.
Scott Kelly spent a year taking photos in space. They're beautiful
Scott Kelly was practicing social distancing before the rest of us had even heard the phrase.
The astronaut spent a year in orbit aboard the International Space Station gathering data for Nasa's Twins Study. Over the duration of his time in space he also took photos of the stunning views looking down on earth.
Egypt's female lion tamers show the men how to do it
The struggle for women's equality is lagging badly behind in Egypt, where only 25 per cent of women are in the labour force. Egypt ranks 134 out of 153 in the Global Gender Gap, an index published by the World Economic Forum. But in one field, Egyptian women are dominant - lion taming.