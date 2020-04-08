Unseen villains. Top-secret cures. In their quest for reassurance during the pandemic, many people are worsening more than just their own anxiety.

The coronavirus has given rise to a flood of conspiracy theories, disinformation and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

The allure of 'secret knowledge'

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Governments find opportunity in confusion

A parallel crisis