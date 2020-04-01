A 6-week-old newborn in Connecticut, US has died from complications related to Covid-19. The baby is the youngest person to die from the virus.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont made the heartbreaking announcement on Twitter.

"It is with heartbreaking sadness today that we can confirm the first pediatric fatality in Connecticut linked to #COVID-19," he wrote.

"A 6-week-old newborn from the Hartford area was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived.

"Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was Covid-19 positive.

"This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to Covid-19.

"This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy. This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people.

"Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time."

It is with heartbreaking sadness today that we can confirm the first pediatric fatality in Connecticut linked to #COVID19. A 6-week-old newborn from the Hartford area was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived. (1/3) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 1, 2020

It is unknown if the baby had any respiratory problems or underlying health conditions.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin confirmed that the baby was from his town.

"Our heart breaks for that family," Bronin said.

He would not confirm what hospital the baby was brought to for treatment.

Connecticut has at least 3128 cases and 69 deaths as a result of Covid-19.