An Italian priest accidentally activated video filters during a livestream mass during Italy's Covid-19 lockdown.

The livestream has been viewed more than three million times on Twitter.

Moments after the stream begins, Father Paolo Longo is seen with several hilarious filters over his face as he attempts the Facebook livestream mass.

Longo, dressed in a robe, and standing beside an altar, begins speaking as a digital helmet suddenly appears on his head.

The filter then quickly switches to a set of weights right before yellow confetti falls around the priest and sunglasses appear on his face.

The video, which was shared on Twitter, shows Italian priest Paolo Longo with a series of hilarious video filters during his Facebook live stream mass. Photo / Twitter

In one change of video filters, Longo grows a magnificent virtual beard before his face morphs into a cat.

The video was posted to Twitter with the caption: "In Italy today, a priest decided to live-stream a mass due to Covid-19.

"Unfortunately he activated the video filters by mistake."

Many priests across Italy have taken their services online after a national quarantine was declared on March 9.

There are 80,589 coronavirus cases in Italy with the death toll at 8215.

