In Italy, coronavirus deaths will surpass China's total in just one more day.

On Wednesday, Italy saw a record new high in the numbers of infections and deaths reported, adding more than 4200 new cases for a total of 35,713 infections. Another 475 people died, bringing Italy's death toll to 2978.

READ MORE:

• Europe's youngest coronavirus death: Man aged 21 dies

• Coronavirus in Europe: Spain's 15-day lockdown, France shuts cafes, Italy virus cases jump

• Coronavirus: Isis tells terrorists to avoid Europe

• Coronavirus: Waikato woman and man arrived from Sydney and Europe with Covid-19

By Tuesday, Italy had already recorded 31,506 positive cases and 2503 deaths, more than anywhere outside China.

Advertisement

Ten per cent of all Italy's infected require ICU admission, primarily for respiratory help.

Nearly all admitted patients have interstitial pneumonia, a disease in which the lace-like tissue of the lungs' alveoli become inflamed, leading to progressive respiratory failure, according to Giovanna Perone, director of Brescia's emergency services.

Coronavirus: Inside Italy after country put on nationwide lockdown. Video / NBC Nightly News

People walk by a billboard reading in Italian 'Coronavirus. Let's stop it together', in Milan'. AP Photo / Claudio Furlan, LaPresse

"In the last few days, the number of people arriving here on their own and reporting such symptoms has increased," Perone said outside the civil protection tents where walk-in patients are tested and then sent to the hospital's converted laundry room to await the results.

The onslaught of infections has completely overwhelmed the public health system in Italy's prosperous north, prompting regional officials to beg retired doctors to come back to work and to accelerate graduation dates for nurses and specialists.

A commuter, wearing a protective face mask, waits on the platform for a Milan Metro subway train. Photo / Alberto Bernasconi, Bloomberg

"I ask you from my heart, we need your competency, your experience, your efficiency," said Giulio Gallera, Lombardy's chief healthcare official. "Give us a hand."

‌

The 25 billion euro aid package the Italian government approved Monday, aimed at bolstering both the health care system and helping businesses, workers and families weather the economic hit, also contains provisions to hire 10,000 more medical personnel.