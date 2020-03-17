Tens of millions of people around the world are in lockdown and can only leave their homes for food, medicine and exercise, in a bid to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.

In France, the government has ordered residents and tourists into confinement as the number of virus cases topped 6600, including 148 deaths.

READ MORE:

• The Conversation: Coronavirus looks less deadly than first reported, but it's definitely not 'just a flu'

• Coronavirus: World Health Organisation officially declares a pandemic

• Europe's youngest coronavirus death: Man aged 21 dies

• Coronavirus impacts world sports - All you need to know

The coronavirus has so far infected more than 185,000 people and killed more than 7100 globally, with those figures rapidly increasing.

Advertisement

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner warned Monday that anyone leaving their homes would have to justify their movements to any of the 100,000 police officers deployed to enforce the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner walks out after the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. AP Photo / Francois Mori

AP Exclusive: COVID-19 vaccine test gets underway. Video / AP

In a televised public address, French President Emmanuel Macron said that from midday Tuesday, and for at least 15 days, people in France would only be allowed to leave their homes for necessary activities such as shopping for food or going to work.

He said gatherings of families and friends were banned, though people could take exercise, provided they kept their distance from each other.

‌

It's the latest European nation to introduce the drastic measure, following Italy and Spain, which have imposed strict nationwide lockdowns, shutting down all non essential services, ordering people to stay inside and threatening those who ignore the restrictions with fines.



Meanwhile, the US also faces the prospect of going into complete lockdown. San Francisco has been issued "shelter in place" guidance, requiring the city's residents to stay inside their homes, leaving only for essential needs such as grocery shopping, going to the police, bank, gas stations and pharmacies.

"We're absolutely considering that," New York Mayor Bill De Blasio told CNN this morning.

"We're going to look at all other options, but it could get to that for sure for the whole country."

Other countries, including Iraq and Iran, have also started following suit, imposing lockdowns on some cities and towns.

Advertisement

Canada yesterday announced its borders would be closed to all non-citizens, with the exception of US citizens, to contain the outbreak.

Similarly, the European Union announced late Monday that it would shut its external borders to all non-essential travel.

An empty St Patrick's day photo opportunity novelty stand at an Irish pub in Minneapolis. Photo / AP

British nationals have also been advised against any non-essential travel globally for 30 days or risk becoming stranded as more and more international borders close, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the House of Commons Tuesday.

New restrictions have also been imposed across Southeast Asia, where a rise in cases prompted swift action from governments on Monday. Tens of millions of people in the region have now had their movements restricted in Malaysia and the Philippines.