Traffic jams swelled along borders and travellers appealed to their governments for help getting home as countries in Europe and beyond imposed strict controls along their frontiers.

They grappled with the challenge of allowing the flow of goods but restricting people to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Tens of millions around the world were already in government-ordered isolation after many countries ordered stores, schools and businesses shut down to combat the pandemic.

Lithuanian border guards walks along trucks stuck in traffic jams for 60 kilometres on the Lithuanian side to enter Poland through Kalvarija-Budzisko check point. Photo / AP

The border closures stopped not only people but also needed goods, prompting the widespread hoarding of essentials.

German Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner castigated people for spreading panic by posting fake reports over social media that supermarkets would be closing, while urging people only to purchase what they needed for their own households.

"There is enough for everybody," she said. "I'm certain we will weather this society-wide situation well, so long as we behave as a society."

The European Union issued guidelines yesterday aimed at facilitating the flow of critical goods like food and medicine, while helping individual nations restrict non-essential travel in an effort to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Trucks are jammed on the motorway A4 near Bautzen, Germany. Because of the controls at the border with Poland, a 40km traffic jam formed on the Autobahn 4 between Dresden and Goerlitz. Photos / AP

Polish border guards use a thermal scanner to check the temperature of driver at the Polish side of the Kalvarija-Budzisko check point in Poland yesterday. Photo / AP

But today it was chaos on many borders with traffic backed up for dozens of kilometres.

"We are all desperate, cold and sleepless here for a third day," said Janina Stukiene, who was stuck in Lithuania on the border with Poland with her husband and son. "We just want to go home."

The line of cars and trucks in Lithuania was some 60km long after Poland closed its border, while similar traffic jams could be seen on the borders with Germany and the Czech Republic.

Lithuania was sending military airplanes and special trains to Germany to help hundreds of its citizens stranded at the crossing points with Poland.

To try to help citizens from Estonia and Lithuania get home following closure of the Polish border, German police organised a convoy of vehicles to a ferry port on one of its Baltic Sea islands.

UK confirmed coronavirus cases rise 26% to 1,950 in past 24 hours https://t.co/brqGpSpzYa pic.twitter.com/LPn9yHFSsM — Reuters (@Reuters) March 17, 2020

Estonia commissioned a passenger ferry to fetch Estonians and Latvians unable to transit Poland to return home from Germany.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who had a phone call yesterday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU officials, called today for "intensifying European coordination and quickly take effective and concerted action."

He condemned unilateral border control measures taken by some member states within the EU, according to his office.

Like Germany, France insists the free flow of goods must be guaranteed and cross-border commuting for work should be allowed.

Macron tightened internal guidelines, allowing people to leave home only to buy food, go to work or do essential tasks, saying that people hadn't complied with earlier guidelines and "we are at war."

China and Russia have called on the US to immediately lift sanctions on Iran as the country struggles to deal with the rapidly spreading coronavirushttps://t.co/gi4JJMhXzD — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) March 17, 2020

Germany launched a €50 million ($92 million) effort to bring home thousands stranded in popular winter holiday spots across the globe, including up to 5000 in Morocco alone.

"Even if we will do everything humanly possible, we cannot in every case provide a solution within 24 hours," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned.

More than 100,000 Germans are thought to be in various places around the world looking to get home, including some 30,000 in Egypt, primarily on holiday, and 4000 to 6000 in Morocco.

Airlines have slashed flights due to a plunge in demand but also because many countries have been barring foreign arrivals.

Spanish police officers check the identity of drivers close to the border between Spain and France at the Pyrenees Spanish village of Dantxarinea yesterday. Photo / AP

The German Government is working with flagship carrier Lufthansa as well as travel companies on a plan to organise special flights to get citizens and residents home.

Turkey planned to evacuate 3614 citizens stranded in nine European countries after flights were suspended, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Regional authorities in Spain's Balearic Islands effectively locked down the Mediterranean archipelago by restricting all but a handful of daily flights and incoming boats for returning island residents. Its president, Francisca Armengol, said the islands "will basically remain closed."

Spain, now the fourth-most infected country, saw the number of people with the virus rise by more than 2000 in one day to 11,178 and virus-related deaths jump by almost 200 to 491. Only China, Italy and Iran had more infections.

Trucks are stuck in a traffic jam on the A12 autobahn in the direction of Poland near Frankfurt (Oder) in Germany.

With the number of cases worldwide topping 185,000, a surge of patients in Madrid's hospitals has fuelled worries in Europe and elsewhere of what lies ahead.

Covid-19 has killed over 7300 people so far, while more than 80,000 have recovered.

Iran state TV warned that "millions" could die in the Islamic Republic alone if the public keeps travelling and ignores health guidance. World Health Organisation officials have said the number of cases there — nearly 15,000 with 853 deaths — have been sharply under-reported.

In Italy, reported infections jumped to 27,980. With 2158 deaths, Italy now accounts for well over a quarter of the global death toll.

Some bright spots emerged. Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the virus was first detected late last year and which has been under lockdown for weeks, reported just one new case.

- AP