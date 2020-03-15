A grieving mother has shared an emotional tribute after her husband became the youngest victim of coronavirus in the UK at the age of 59.

Nick Matthews, who had underlying health issues, died on Saturday morning after returning from a holiday in the Canary Islands.

His wife, who is currently in isolation, shared her grief after her "soul mate's" passing.

"Today at 3am I lost my life partner and soul mate but most of all my best friend," she wrote on Facebook.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Premium - Coronavirus: Air New Zealand executives scramble to get airline through crisis

• Coronavirus in NZ: Australian traveller self-isolating in Wellington hotel after positive test

• Coronavirus: Govt response in the billions as tens of thousands of jobs at stake

• Coronavirus: Schools seek talks on possible closures

"Together with our children Charlotte and Ben we are beyond proud to have had such a big character in our lives.

"As a family we are currently in isolation. I know some of you would like to visit, but please for you and your family's safety, stay away until we get the all-clear."

Nick Matthews had been rushed to hospital on Thursday night after suffering breathing difficulties, and was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Mary Matthews with her husband Nick Matthews. Photo / Facebook

According to his wife, the couple had no known contact with anyone with coronavirus.

After an autopsy confirmed he had Covid-19, Mary Matthews shared a photo of her husband on a local Facebook page, in the hope people would recognise him.

She also advised people to self-isolate if they have been in contact with him.

‌

Speaking to Nailsea People, she said: "People who may have come into contact with either Nick or me during the past two weeks need to self-isolate and get advice.

Advertisement

"Although he tested positive, until a post-mortem examination, we can't say that was [the] cause of death at the moment.

Mary Matthew said her husband Nick Matthew was her "soul mate". Photo / Facebook

"I don't want to panic people, but I do want people to take extra precautions."

The former police officer worked with the Clevedon CIFD before taking early retirement for health reasons 10 years ago.

His death is the first related to coronavirus in the Bristol area.

There are 1140 known cases of coronavirus in the UK, and 21 deaths.