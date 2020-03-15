Germany and the United States are in a tug of war over a Berlin firm researching a coronavirus vaccine.

Washington wants CureVac to move its research to the US, but Berlin is trying to prevent the poaching.

The Trump Administration has offered the medical company "large sums of money" for exclusive access to a Covid-19 vaccine, German media reported.

German politicians have insisted that no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine.

Advertisement



READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Spain reports 2000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

• Premium - Coronavirus: Air New Zealand executives scramble to get airline through crisis

• Coronavirus in NZ: Australian traveller self-isolating in Wellington hotel after positive test

• Coronavirus: Schools seek talks on possible closures



Germany's Health Ministry confirmed a report in Welt am Sonntag, which said President Donald Trump had offered funds to lure CureVac and the German Government was making counter-offers to tempt it to stay.

"The German Government is very interested in ensuring that vaccines and active substances against the new coronavirus are also developed in Germany and Europe," Welt am Sonntag quoted a Health Ministry official as saying.

"In this regard, the Government is in intensive exchange with the company CureVac."

Reuters quoted a spokeswoman for the German Health Ministry as saying: "We confirm the report in the Welt am Sonntag."

Welt am Sonntag quoted a German government source as saying Trump was trying to secure the scientists' work exclusively, and would do anything to get a vaccine for the US, "but only for the US."

Via @reuters: "Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the U.S., prompting German politicians to insist no country should have a monopoly on any future vaccine."https://t.co/h1rgaNGn9b — Aman Batheja (@amanbatheja) March 15, 2020



The Guardian reported that the firm has its headquarters in the south-western German city of Tübingen, but also has sites in Frankfurt and Boston in the US.

It works closely with the Paul Ehrlich Institute, a research institution and medical regulatory body under the German Health Ministry.

Advertisement

Last week, CureVac said that its chief executive, Daniel Menichella, was unexpectedly leaving the firm and would be replaced by the company's founder, Ingmar Hoerr.

At the start of the month, Menichella, a US citizen, was invited to the White House to discuss strategy for a coronavirus vaccine with Trump, Vice-President, Mike Pence, and members of the White House coronavirus task force.