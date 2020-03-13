Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his communications chief, Fabio Wajngarten, who met US President Donald Trump last weekend at his Florida resort, have reportedly both tested positive for the coronavirus.

A newspaper in Brazil today reported that Mr Bolsonaro - who recently described the pandemic as a "fantasy" - had tested positive, "based on sources with first-hand knowledge inside the presidential palace" just days after an official visit to the US.

"He waits for the result of the counter-proof this Friday (13) to confirm the contamination" according to a translation in the local news outlet Jornal Odia.

President Donald J. Trump shakes hands with President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro. Photo / Getty Images

"There is tension in the air. Despite spending quiet time on TV, and asking the people to avoid the streets (a clear cancellation of the call for Sunday's pro-government demonstrations), Bolsonaro does not hide the evidence.

Advertisement

"He appeared in a mask this morning and did not leave the Palácio da Alvorada, the official residence."

Major Rio de Janeiro newspaper reporting that president Jair Bolsonaro’s first test has come back positive for coronavirus https://t.co/f7yTVDtwDG — Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsin) March 13, 2020

The revelation comes as Mr Trump prepares to address the nation about coronavirus in a press conference at 3pm local time on Friday. The US Sunreports he will declare a national emergency.

Mr Bolsonaro – who has been dubbed a "Tropical Trump" – and Brazilian Communications Secretary Fabio Wajngarten, who was confirmed on Thursday to have contracted COVID-19, were among a delegation of Brazilian government officials who dined with Mr Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday.

During the three-day trip, Mr Wajngarten posted a photo of himself wearing a "Make Brazil Great Again" cap while standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Mr Trump, who was holding a similar hat. A video from the event also showed him standing directly behind both presidents as they addressed a crowd.

The development sparked speculation that the US and Brazilian presidents may have also caught the virus. The White House said earlier in the week that Mr Trump was in "excellent health" after shaking hands with a congressman exposed to the virus. It has since emerged that Mr Bolsonaro has been infected.

It's not clear if the US President is also undergoing testing for the virus that has become a global pandemic. However, he has scheduled a White House press conference where he is expected to declare a national emergency in response to the coronavirus at 3pm Friday local time.

Earlier, Mr Trump said he was "not concerned" about his direct encounter with Mr Wajngarten.

"I did hear something about that," he said.

Advertisement

"We had dinner together in Florida, in Mar-a-Lago, with the entire delegation.

"I don't know if the press aide was there. If he was there, he was there. But we did nothing very unusual.

"Let me put it this way, I'm not concerned."

White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham released a statement in response to initial reports of Mr Wajingarten's condition.

"The White House is aware of public reports that a member of the Brazilian delegation's visit to Mar-a-Lago last weekend tested positive for COVID-19; confirmatory testing is pending."

"Exposures from the case are being assessed, which will dictate next steps. Both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time."

Mr Wajngarten reportedly came down with flu-like symptoms after returning to Brazil and was taken to a military hospital to be tested for the virus.

According to Brazilian media outlets, several senior officials who were in the delegation with Mr Wajngarten – are being monitored for symptoms.

The Brazilian president's office "has taken and is taking all necessary preventive measures to protect the health of the president and all staff that travelled with him to the United States," it said in a statement on Thursday.

"This is because one of the officials in the group, Presidential Communications Secretary Fabio Wajngarten, is infected with the new coronavirus, COVID-19, as confirmed by a second test that was recently carried out."

Mr Wajngarten initially denied a report on Wednesday that he had been tested for the virus, saying on his social media account that his health was fine. He is now in self-quarantine at home, according to the Brazilian government.

Mr Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, both presidential aides were also at the dinner on Saturday. The following day Mr Bolsonaro and his delegation visited the headquarters of the US military's Southern Command in Doral, also in the sunshine state, where the Brazilian president met with the commander, Admiral Craig Faller, the New York Times reports.

On Tuesday, Mr Bolsonaro tried to downplay the worldwide health threat of the virus during a visit to Miami, Florida.

"During the past year, obviously, we have had moments of crisis. A lot of that is fantasy. And coronavirus, which is not (what) all the mainstream media makes it out to be," he said.

It has also since emerged that Australians Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton – who recently returned from Washington DC where he met with his "Five Eyes" counterparts, an intelligence alliance comprising of Australia, the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand – has contracted the virus. A picture uploaded to Twitter shows Mr Dutton smiling next to Ivanka and US Attorney-General William Barr, along with other members of the Five Eyes.