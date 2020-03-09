Hannah Clarke and her three children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3 were farewelled in a single white shared coffin at their Brisbane funeral today.

The coffin, which had plaques dedicated to Hannah and each of her three children, was covered with butterflies, stuck to the side by children in the congregation after emotional eulogies were delivered.

Hannah's brother Nat Clarke and her two best friends gave heartbreaking tributes, describing them as "three beautiful peas from the same pod".

"Han, I'm not sure who I am without you guys," a tearful Nikki Brookes told the large crowd.

"You had my back and I would have laid down my life for you. I'm so, so sorry I couldn't protect you."

Clarke described his sister as "one of the greatest mums to walk the earth".

"I've loved you from the day I was born," he said, "we weren't brother and sister, we were friends."

Thousands of mourners gathered to farewell Hannah and her children, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

The funeral is taking place three weeks after Hannah's estranged husband Rowan Baxter doused his family in petrol and set them alight.

Photos of the family were playing in a loop and portraits of Hannah and her children were displayed on the stage as mourners entered the ceremony. The service was streamed into an adjoining cafe, as crowds spilled from the church.

Lloyd and Suzanne Clarke, parents to Hannah Clarke, attend a vigil to remember the murdered mother and her three children. Photo / Getty Images

Clarke spoke about each of his nieces and nephew, describing what he loves about them.

"Aaliyah, you were everything a big sister should be, strong smart and quite bossy," he said.

"There's no doubt ... you were going places. You had aspirations on being a cross-fitter.

"Laianah you were the ratbag, the little middle. You had so much of Hannah in you. You were always up to something.

"Trey you were your mother's little man and her best surprise.

"You had the potential to grow up to be a wonderful young man."

Clarke then referred to a period of time when he and his sister fell out of contact with one another.

"It kills me there were years we didn't talk … I'm so grateful we got the last six months, he said. "2020 was going to be the best year. You were looking forward to finally being happy.

"Our last memory ... the trip to Seaworld, Aaliyah was so excited to see the dolphins.

"The day was a pure joy. Try to get five kids to behave, that day they were angels.

"It's carved in my heart, the icing on the cake … after about two hours of laughter and play, it was time to go.

"Most of all I'm going to miss not hearing 'Uncle Nat' from your three ever again."

Days before the funeral, Hannah's best friend Nikki Brooks shared a heartbreaking message.

"To this world's most precious and beautiful girl – My dear sweet friend Hannah," the message read.

"I can scarcely believe it's been just a few weeks since you so tragically left us, the splitting of our hearts deafeningly loud, and the ache of your absence is so heavy it's hard to bear.

"How could this world keep turning without you and our little angels? Writing this letter, I wanted to list all the amazing memories since we first met at the local PCYC when you were 14 and I was the big girl 16!

"But sadly, there would never be enough space!

Hannah Baxter 's children Laianah (6), Trey (3) and Aaliyah (4). Photo / Supplied

"You always made me laugh even when I knew deep down you were hurting more than any of us could imagine.

"Over the years we sure made some mischief, but we always had each other's backs.

"Remember the time we came home after a few drinks and straightened dad's hair while he slept!

"Or the time you were the sober one, and you bunny-hopped us home not knowing how to drive my manual car!

"You had an irony to your wit, and that smile today even with you gone is resonating across communities far and wide – the beautiful mum and her three little miracles taken from us by someone I refuse to acknowledge.

"I don't know what I ever did to deserve you – I only know your friendship was my home.

"You carried the weight of the world on your shoulders, and we all wish now we could've lightened your load.

"I'm sorry I couldn't protect you. My gorgeous Tim and our boys, Ryder (7) and Brooklyn (4), will be blessed forever knowing your girls, Aaliyah (6) and Laianah (4), will always be our boys' besties.

"When your little Trey (3) came along, I loved how the older ones always held his hand and guided him down their paths of adventure.

"Those lasting memories will always be with us from New Year's Day this year when you and the kids and your mum and dad, all of us on the beach with not a care in the world.

"We prayed this was the beginning of your new life of freedom – sadly, that was never to be.

"You really were made of equal parts stardust and sass – and you lit up lives as if shining was what you came here to do.

"That light will shine forever in the next place you go.

"I'll never forget you my brilliant friend – for now I'll just bask in your afterglow until we meet again.

"Miss you forever,

"Nikki."

Rowan Baxter with Hannah and children at home in Brisbane in January 2020. Photo / via Facebook

On February 19, as Hannah's kids were on their way to school, her estranged husband, Baxter, forced his way onto the front passenger seat and doused his family in petrol before setting them alight.

The children, safely strapped into their child restraints, never stood a chance. Hannah was on fire as she leapt from the driver's seat screaming, "he's poured petrol on me" as people tried to put out the flames.

With burns to 97 per cent of her body, Hannah died in hospital hours later.

Baxter died on the footpath after stabbing himself.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice:

• National Network of Stopping Violence:

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent.

How to hide your visit

If you are reading this information on the

Herald

website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link

to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also have a section that outlines this process.