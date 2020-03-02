A heartbreaking photo has been shared of the four children killed by an alleged drunk driver in Sydney, showing them just moments before they were tragically struck.

Angelina, 12, Leanna, 10, and Sienna Abdallah, 9, and their cousin Veronique Sakr, 10, and Mabelle Kassas, can be seen smiling and holding the peace sign, about 7.45pm on February 1.

Their relatives Antony Abdallah, 13, and Charbel Kassas, 11, are standing out of shot. What no one knew at the time was that four of the children would be killed a few hundred metres down the road just a few minutes later, reports news.com.au.

Mabelle Kassas, Angelina Abdallah, Sienna Abdallah, Veronique Sakr and Leanna Abdallah, all pose happily for the photo just minutes before tragedy struck. Photo / Facebook

Leila Abdallah, mother of the three Abdallah children killed in the crash, shared the image on Facebook, captioning it: "Their last sunset walk on this earth. Saturday 1/2/2020 before God called them back home."

The tragedy unfolded after the group of seven children set off to buy ice cream from a shop around the corner from their family home in the Sydney suburb of Oatlands.

Moments before they asked for permission for their walk, 29-year-old builder Samuel William Davidson was also planning a quick trip to the shops.

At his rented home, police allege he'd been drinking with friends when they ­decided about 8pm to get cash from a service station.

Davidson's 24-year-old mate jumped in the passenger seat of his friend's ute for the four-minute journey to the Caltex Service Station that was less than 2km away.

As he left the station, police allege Davidson ran a red light and was seen travelling on the wrong side of the road.

Witnesses told police Davidson and 24-year-old passenger were acting erratically and were sticking their fingers out the window of the car at passing cars on their short journey back home.

Just seconds later, police allege Davidson mounted the kerb and his ute smashed into the seven children.

Nearby motorists rushed to help the children, and when police arrived at the scene they found Davidson sitting shirtless in the driver's seat of the blue ute.

He allegedly had a blood-alcohol content of .15 — three times the limit.

Danny and Leila Abdallah, parents of three of the children killed in the Oatlands crash, return to the scene to pray and speak to the media. Photo / News Corp

Four of the children in that group of seven died that night.

Three of the Abdallah children and one of their cousins died despite the efforts of emergency services.

Leila Abdallah has started a blog called The Four Angels to remember the children killed in the horrific accident.

"I've started a page where I will be sharing what's in my heart, the wonderful gift my children were and how blessed I was to have them in my life," the grieving mother wrote.

"Thank you so much for your kind words and the support during this difficult time."

Davidson has been charged with 20 offences including four counts of manslaughter, dangerous driving occasioning death and grievous bodily harm, negligent driving and drink-driving.

He's scheduled to return to Parramatta Local Court on April 2.