The first human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus has reportedly been confirmed inside Australia.

A male doctor who treated a woman who arrived on a flight from Iran in Sydney last week has contracted the virus, according to Nine News.

Both the doctor and patient are being treated at Sydney's Westmead Hospital, news.com.au reports.

Up until now all cases of the coronavirus inside Australia have been from people who arrived in the country after travelling internationally.

This comes after The Daily Telegraph reported yesterday that authorities were concerned a Sydney man, understood to be a medical worker, could become the first person to contract the disease through person-to-person transmission.

The man in his 50s was understood to have recently started showing signs of the virus and was being tested in a NSW Hospital.

"Additional specimens were collected overnight and are being tested today to confirm whether or not he has the infection," a NSW spokesperson said yesterday evening.

"He is currently being cared for in hospital. No more personal details relating to this patient will be released at this stage."

