CCTV footage captured the moment a woman in Maryland, US, was stabbed with a syringe filled with semen.

Police say Thomas Bryon Stemen, 51, has been arrested and accused of first degree assault after security footage shows a him following a woman out of the store then pretending to bump into her as she is returning her trolley.

He can then be seen stabbing her with what appears to be a syringe he pulled from his pocket.

The victim, Katie Peters, initially thought she'd been burnt by a cigarette.

Advertisement

The alleged semen-filled syringe stabbing was captured on CCTV. Photo / Supplied

Stemen, who reportedly injected the semen, appeared to try to help the woman figure out what happened after the attack.

"It felt like a bee sting didn't it?" he allegedly asked her.

Police received an anonymous tip on Tuesday naming the man as the culprit.

They then found the syringe in the driver's side door of his car, local media reports.

A judge has ordered him to be held without bail.

Police continue to investigate and believe there could be additional victims.

It is not clear whether the two know each other.

"This investigation is extremely active; additional charges may be applicable," police said on Twitter.