A woman has been charged with drug offences after police allegedly found A$10,000 of drugs stuffed in her bra.

Police made the discovery after stopping a car in Kings Cross in Sydney last night.

At about 9.10pm yesterday, Surry Hills police stopped a Silver Mazda 3 travelling down Roslyn St in the inner city suburb.

Police searched the vehicle, its driver and passenger. Officers allege they found cash in the female passenger's handbag, and also discovered she had 40 bags on cocaine stuffed inside her bra.

They allege the cocaine weighed 26.51g, having an estimated street value of more than $9900.

The Liverpool woman, 19, was arrested and taken to Kings Cross Police Station.

She was charged with supply prohibited drug, deal in property proceeds of crime and possess prohibited drug.

She was bailed to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on March 19.