Just one day after Pope Francis gave support to coronavirus victims, the head of the Catholic Church has come down with a "slight indisposition".

The illness forced the Pope to cancel a penitential Mass in Rome, the Vatican said.

The 82-year-old's illness has not been specified but he was seen coughing and blowing his nose during Ash Wednesday Mass.

The pontiff reportedly will continue with the rest of his planned work but preferred to stay by Santa Marta, the Vatican hotel where he lives, officials said.

400 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Italy and 12 people have died.