Shocking footage has emerged showing a man brutally bashing a woman at a Chinese supermarket checkout, allegedly over coronavirus fears.

It shows a powerfully built bald man in a blue hoodie yelling at a woman as he repeatedly lands vicious blows to her head and yanks her around by her jacket.

The woman is then seen crying in distress as she leaves the store with blood streaming down her face and her mask hanging off.

As she turns away from the camera a bloody handprint can be seen on the back of her white jacket hood.

"In a supermarket in China, the woman kept bumping into the man in front of her in the queue," the Reddit description said.

"He told her to keep her distance because of coronavirus fears. The woman threatened to infect him and tore off his face mask."

It's unclear where or when the video was filmed or whether the description of the incident is accurate.

But the man can be heard swearing at the woman in Mandarin saying words to the effect of, "Why did you pull off my mask?"

The woman is yelling, "Call the police."