The brother of a mum who was burned to death along with her three children has recounted the earth-shattering phone call he got that changed his life.

Nathaniel Clarke was working in Central Queensland when his wife called last Wednesday.

His sister Hannah Clarke was in hospital fighting for her life after she was doused in petrol and set on fire by her estranged husband Rowan Baxter.

"At the time I didn't know how big all this was," Mr Clarke told Triple M's Big Breakfast.

"I had been working, I wasn't on social media or anything.

"I sort of knew what happened – there had been an accident. My wife had called me to say, look, just come home, I knew sort of what happened, I just didn't know the whole world knew."

Rowan Baxter with Hannah and children at home in Brisbane in January 2020. Photo / via Facebook

He was working more than 1000km away in Moranbah so had to tell his bosses he had to go.

"They were just like, 'Mate, you're on a plane straightaway. No if, buts, or maybes, we're getting you home even if we have to charter a plane for you'."

Mr Clarke said he found their reactions a "bit weird" and it wasn't until he returned home to Brisbane that he realised why.

Ms Clarke succumbed to her injuries that night after receiving burns to 90 per cent of her body.

Mourners attend a vigil to remember murdered mother, Hannah Clarke and her three children at Bill Hewitt Reserve in Camp Hill in Brisbane. Photo / Getty Images

Her three children Laianah, 4, Aaliyah, 6, and Trey, 3, all died at the scene.

Their father Rowan, who had set the car alight, stabbed himself to death.

Ms Clarke's family said her injuries were so severe only her footprint could be recovered.

Mr Clarke told Nine's A Current Affair said they wanted her footprint to be a symbol for her and her legacy.

He told Triple M there were times they thought Baxter's behaviour was strange but they didn't think much of it.

Lloyd and Suzanne Clarke, parents to Hannah Clarke, attend a vigil to remember the murdered mother and her three children. Photo / Getty Images

"There were certain things he did that you sort of question … but you sort of let it slide," he said.

"I think that's the worse thing about this sort of domestic violence – they sort of make the other half play their part. My sister would always play it (his behaviour) down.

"The worst part of this type of abuse is that you can't see it. You get those feelings, but because you can't see it, you don't know.

"We look back now and we're like, 'Well what about this or that' and there were signs everywhere."

Mr Clarke said Baxter thought he was better than the police.

"At the end of the day (a) domestic violence (order) is just a bit of paper, if they want to break it, they will," he said.

"We definitely got to look into being able to change that to some degree.

"I think with someone like that, they're just such a selfish and sadistic person that they've got win it, it's gotta be theirs."