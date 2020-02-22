An 11-year-old girl's brother, who allegedly sexually assaulted her, is facing criminal charges along with her parents after she gave birth in a bathtub at their Missouri home.

Her biological brother, who is 17, was charged last week with incest, statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a person younger than 12, while her parents were charged with child endangerment, AP reports.

Police started investigating after her father brought an infant to a hospital on February 11. Charging documents said the baby still had the umbilical cord and placenta attached and had a body temperature of just 32C.

Her father initially said someone dropped the infant off on his front porch. He later explained that he was a relative. He said he did not know the girl was pregnant or that she was being sexually assaulted until she gave birth.

During questioning, the teen told police he had sex with the girl about 100 times but did not know she was pregnant, according to charging documents.

Her mother, who was charged on Tuesday, is accused of failing to provide the girl with medical care when she gave birth.

Her father was charged last week and bond was set at US$10,000 cash only. Charging documents say he entered the country illegally and had previously been deported.

Bail also was set at US$10,000 for the woman and US$25,000 for the teen.

No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.

- AP