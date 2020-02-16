The Rural Fire Service firefighter who gave Scott Morrison a piece of his mind during the bushfire crisis has said he was sacked after he unloaded on television.

Appearing on the Australian version of The Project with his wife Tanya, Paul Parker said, "The message I got was about time you brought the truck back because we were about to send the police to go look for you.

"And then there were further comments with gestures and arm movements saying that I'm finished. It's all over," he told The Project.

"Another captain from another brigade within Batemans Bay came out and I asked him the question, I said: 'What's going on?' He said: 'You're finished because of your allegations and foul language against the PM of the country while representing the RFS'.

"Didn't know you could get sacked from a volunteer organisation but apparently you can."

After days of battling a raging blaze in Nelligen on the south coast of NSW, firefighter Paul Parker had some very choice words for Prime Minister Scott Morrison, reports news.com.au.

And his viral rant has reaped the most quintessential Aussie reward: a never-ending tab at the local pub.

"Pretty much every day someone comes in and puts their money down, telling us to buy a few beers for that bloke who got stuck into the Prime Minister," the licensee of Nelligen's Steampacket Hotel, Joel Alvey told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Even Aussies outside of the small riverside town have been calling in, wanting to bulk up the tab.

A GoFundMe page has already raised $120 (NZ$125) specifically for the cause.

"I suppose about $500 (NZ$521) has turned up, and it keeps coming," says Alvey, who isn't shocked by the nation's reaction to Parker's heated words.

"He only said what the rest of us were thinking," he said.

Another GoFundMe has been set up by Parker's neighbours, calling for donations to help him rebuild his own home which suffered extensive damage during the fires.

"Paul hasn't been able to work, and therefore has not generated an income, due to his volunteering with the Rural Fire Service," the page reads.

"Please help donate to Paul, so that he can rebuild his own life whilst still protecting the community that he loves."

Parker became a household name after ranting on national television about the PM's lack of support for volunteer firefighters.

Emotionally spent after fighting the never-ending fires peppered across town, Parker drove his fire truck directly over to a 7 News camera crew and told them exactly what he thought of his Prime Minister (no filter).

"Are you from the media? Tell the Prime Minister to go and get f---ed from Nelligen. We really enjoy doing this shit, f---head," he said.

His words struck a chord with the public, making him an overnight hero. The moment made international news, with some even memorialising his rant in street art.

A grateful Parker – who is a regular at the Steampacket – said his bar tab becomes a shout for all his mates.

Our hero firerie Paul Parker from #NelligenRFS has made it on to street art. Brilliant.

We love you Paul.

You speak for us.

Parker's explosive rant came after days on end of fighting fires as they raced down Clyde Mountain and straight towards Nelligen, population 300.

Climbing temps and dangerous fire weather have made conditions have seen long-burning fires right along the NSW south coast. Among them was he massive Currowan Fire, which has finally been extinguished after burning for 74 days.

The flames licked through 499,621 hectares, spanning right across the region and spreading to neighbouring councils including Eurobodalla, Wingecarribee and Queanbeyan Palerang.

A total of 312 homes were destroyed and 173 were damaged.