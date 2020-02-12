An amateur photographer has been accused of sexually preying on young models, a court has heard.

Prosecutor Paul Marr has told Newcastle District Court that photographer Allan Todd Cameron was conducting a photo shoot when he touched a woman's breasts while she lay naked on the floor of a backyard shed.

Marr said the situation quickly escalated when the woman pleaded with Cameron to stop, telling him: "You shouldn't do this. I'm here for a photo shoot."

Cameron allegedly replied, "I know I shouldn't but I want to. You're so sexy and hot. You don't know how much I want to f*** you."

The 56-year-old pleaded not guilty to 26 sex charges, 10 of which involve young women.

He denied 17 counts of indecent assault, eight counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of procuring a person for prostitution between 2011 and 2017.

The amateur photographer is accused of preying on young women during modelling sessions, telling them to undress themselves for "artistic" photos.

During one photoshoot at Cameron's studio, he allegedly had a victim dress up in "country" theme, before telling the young woman "you can ride me any time you want".

The prosecutor then claimed Cameron told the woman to take off her corset, implying he wanted her nude because he wanted to take more artistic shots.

Marr said Cameron later pinched the woman's nipples.

In one case, the prosecutor says the woman asked Cameron to take some "natural and nice" photos so she could give them to her mum.

Instead, he allegedly positioned her naked with her legs spread.

A third victim, aged 19 at the time, alleged Cameron touched her inappropriately in 2012 before offering her money to perform sex acts on her.

Marr claimed the woman asked for a blindfold so she didn't have to witness what Cameron was doing to her. He later paid her $300.

The defence declined to give an opening address, according to AAP.