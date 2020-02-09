There are reports this morning that a great white shark has been lurking in a flooded Sydney lagoon close to homes and where, just yesterday, locals were swimming.

Footage emerged on social media during wild weather on Sunday showing what appeared to be a large dorsal fin in the swollen Narrabeen Lagoon on Sydney's northern beaches.

The user who uploaded the footage to Instagram is an Airbnb host at Narrabeen who captioned the video: "Great white spotted in Narrabeen Lagoon", news.com.au reports.