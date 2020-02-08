Chilling CCTV images show the moment a mother-of-four waved goodbye to her lover as he got on a bus to go murder her ex-husband.

Asta Juskauskiene, 35, has been jailed for life for the murder of her ex-husband Giedruis Juskauskas in London last year.

She sent her lover, Mantas Kvedaras, to a fight-to-the-death "medieval duel" with her ex, to see which one should have her.

She met Kvedaras, 25, online after his release from a Lithuanian prison for rape.

The woman, who worked as a care worker in the UK, ended her relationship with her husband, who continued to provide for their daughter.

As both men claimed to still be in a relationship with her, she challenged them to duel to the death in an alleyway in Stratford, east London.

Kvedaras stabbed his love rival 35 times to the body and neck on June 17 last year.

He and Juskauskiene then went out for pizza to celebrate.

But both men claimed Juskauskiene (pictured with Mantas in a shop before he left on the bus) as their own and she decided to settle the argument with a fight to the death in an alleyway in Stratford, east London. Photo / Supplied

CCTV images shown in court show the two waving goodbye to each other as Kvedaras boards a bus just before the murder.

The knife used in the murder was later found in a bin.

She was reportedly warned that her new lover was dangerous but reportedly said: "I think I will play until I get into trouble. I probably like the risks, dangers."

She was convicted of conspiracy to murder and perverting the course of justice.

In London's Old Bailey this week, Judge Peter Lodder, QC, jailed her for life with a minimum term of 24 years.

Kvederas was sentenced to life with a minimum of 22 and a half years for murder.

The court found Juskauskiene was still in a physical relationship with her ex-husband when Kvedaras flew to stay at her east London home.

Juskauskas was the woman's third husband and father of her 5-year-old daughter.

"It was your joint plan that he would be seen as victim of a drug deal that had gone wrong, and you meticulously planned it in the belief that the police would not be able to track this attack back to you," Judge Lodder said.