In honour of Waitangi day, the tallest building in the world lit up with the New Zealand flag.

The flag was seen on the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai, which stands 829.8 metres high.

The New Zealand Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Matthew Hawkins, shared a photo of the building on social media, thanking the United Arab Emirates for the gesture.

"Thank you! Shukran! To our friends in the UAE who have celebrated #WaitangiDay by lighting up the @BurjKhalifa," he wrote in a tweet.

Thank you to the United Arab Emirates 🇦🇪 for this show of support on #WaitangiDay, @BurjKhalifa lit up in the New Zealand 🇳🇿 flag.



New Zealand's representatives for New Zealand's participation in Expo 2020, which is being held in Dubai from April, also thanked the UAE.

"Thank you to the United Arab Emirates for this show of support on #WaitangiDay, @BurjKhalifa lit up in the New Zealand flag," the tweet said.

"The bond between our countries will be further strengthened through NZ's participation in #Expo2020 Dubai."

In March last year following the Christchurch terror attack, an image of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hugging a woman at the Kilbirnie mosque in Wellington featured on the building.