Watch live:

Donald Trump is delivering his annual State of the Union address to America's Congress in incredibly awkward circumstances, with his impeachment trial still in progress.

As the US President stands before a joint sitting of the Senate and House of Representatives, he will know that roughly half the people in the room either voted to impeach him or are about to vote in favour of removing him from office.

Nancy Pelosi went in for the handshake aaaaand....Trump ignored it. pic.twitter.com/c8kFSP3kQr — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) February 5, 2020

The trial is expected to end with Trump's acquittal in a partisan vote tomorrow.

Advertisement

The State of the Union traditionally gives the sitting US president a chance to lay out their policies and vision for the coming year.

Trump is expected to use this edition of the speech to pivot from the impeachment trial to his bid for re-election, focusing on a message of "relentless optimism".

READ MORE:

• Donald Trump's embarrassing Super Bowl blunder

• Why Donald Trump's 'deal of the century' infuriated millions of people

• US President Donald Trump delivers State of the Nation address

• 'Mad as hell': Donald Trump hits back over impeachment twist