There are calls for the passenger in a horrific accident in Australia that left four children dead, to be charged with accessory to manslaughter.

Victims advocate Howard Brown is calling for Samuel Davidson's 24-year-old passenger to be charged as an accomplice in Saturday's devastating crash in Oatlands, in Sydney's west.

Davidson is alleged to have been three times over the limit when he mounted a kerb with his ute and struck seven children, news.com.au reports.

Sienna, Angelina and Anthony Abdallah were killed in the crash on Saturday. Photo / Facebook

Brown said if the passenger was aware Davidson had been drinking, he should have stopped him getting in the car and not doing so could be breaking the law.

Advertisement

"If you're breaking the law you should be brought before the courts and dealt with accordingly," he told 10 News.

"We've lost four lives here and three people have been seriously injured. We have to send a very clear message."

Samuel Davidson is escorted by police as he leaves hospital. Photo / 7 News

Davidson, 29, has been in jail since the incident that killed Anthony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, 9, and their cousin Veronique Sakr, 11.

Three other children were seriously injured.

Davidson was arrested after returning a positive roadside breath test result and allegedly recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.15.

He has been charged with 20 offences including four counts of manslaughter, dangerous driving occasioning death and grievous bodily harm, negligent driving and drink-driving.

Brown said he had been involved in a case where a woman was charged because she allowed her partner to drive while intoxicated.

He said a similar thing happened in armed robbery cases.

Advertisement

"Under normal circumstances, if we're talking about an armed robbery and someone gets shot, the person assisting in the armed robbery – even though he doesn't pull the trigger — is charged as a joint criminal enterprise," he told 10.

Anthony, 13, Angelina, 12 and Sienna, 9, died in the crash. Photo / Supplied

NSW Police are investigating the crash and have not ruled out further charges.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Oatlands crash site on Monday night to lay flowers and show support for the grieving families.

The mother of three of the kids killed in the horrific crash says she forgives Davidson.

Leila Geagea Abdallah, who lost Anthony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, 9, returned yesterday to the scene of the crash at Oatlands' Bettington Road — where flowers and teddy bears have been left to remember the victims.

It was there she faced reporters and told them she doesn't hate the driver, who is alleged to have been three times over the limit when he mounted a kerb with his ute and struck seven children.

Veronique Sakr, 11, also died in the crash. Photo / Supplied

"The guy, I know he was (allegedly) drunk, driving on this street. Right now I can't hate him. I don't want to see him, (but) I don't hate him," she said.

"I think in my heart, I forgive him, but I want the court to be fair. It's all about fairness. I'm not going to hate him, because that's not who we are."

She added she felt like nothing had been real in the two days since the incident.

"I still don't feel it's true, I feel that they are still with me – I'm still waiting for them to come home," she said.

"I opened my eyes this morning, I was waiting for Antony, Angelina and Sienna.

"And I just miss them."

She added her faith in the Bible has helped her family cope.

"Danny (her husband) and I were so blessed to have six kids, we love our kids so much.

"I asked God to come all together to pray as a community, but I didn't ask [him] to take my kids. I ask him to take everything from me, but my kids. I am sad, I am heartbroken but I am at peace because I know my kids are in a better place."

Leila Geagea Abdallah who lost three of her children mourns at the site of the crash. Photo / news.com.au

The fatal crash has sparked a renewed push for a road rules overhaul in New South Wales.

Davidson's parents have also delivered a tearful apology to the grieving families.

Through tears, Davidson's father Allan told 9 News the family had "effectively" lost their son.

"We are no stranger to grief. We lost our daughter 10 years ago. And now effectively we've lost our son," he said.

"Those families have lost their children. No words can help them. I'm so sorry to them."

Davidson is facing years in jail for his alleged crimes. His father said his son was well aware of what had happened.

"He's so sorry. He cannot believe what happened," Allan said.

"He has a good heart and I'm sure he's just as devastated as we are and understands the consequences for his actions."