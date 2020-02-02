By RNZ

Two Samoan students returning from China are in quarantine at the Faleolo Health Center.

The Government Press Secretariat said the two flew in from China.

Officials say the students displayed no physical symptoms of the coronavirus but protocol directed by Cabinet to ensure containment of the disease must always be followed.

Last month, two Samoan sailors who transited in China were put in isolation after arriving in Samoa via Fiji.

They were on the same flight with six Chinese passengers, who were deported back to Fiji.

Fiji has joined the list of countries restricting access because of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The borders will now be closed to all foreign nationals who have been in mainland China within 14 days of their intended travel to Fiji.

Similar to newly-instituted policies in Singapore and Australia, no passenger arrivals or transits will be permitted for those falling under these controls, effective immediately and until further notice.

The government said there were no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Fiji.

Fiji Airways curbs Hong Kong flights

Fiji Airways will suspend some of its services to Hong Kong from Wednesday.

It says there has been a decline in travel demand in the region since the virus outbreak.

An airline spokesperson says the reduction represents 35 percent of its services to and from Hong Kong.

There are about 10 flights a week between Nadi and the Asian city.

But the airline says services to Singapore and Japan remain unchanged.

The Hong Kong suspensions will continue until 28 March.

-RNZ