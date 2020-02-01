A woman in Arizona, US, pulled over to help a man who was believed to be having a medical emergency on the footpath.

She forgot to put her car in park and the vehicle ended up rolling over and killing the man.

Authorities say the woman, who has not been identified, rushed to help the man when she spotted him in difficulty on the footpath on Thursday afternoon.

She stopped her car to help 34-year-old Michael Phillips, who was having an undisclosed medical event, NBC reports.

As she pulled over and got out of her car to assist, she forgot to change the gear stick to "park".

The car rolled forward and hit Phillips.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.