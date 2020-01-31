An American woman awaiting the second coming of Jesus Christ has missed a court-ordered deadline to "physically produce" her two children who have been missing since September.

Lori Vallow was found at a Hawaiian resort with her new husband, Chad Daybell, last weekend where authorities say they have been living for an unconfirmed period of time.

Her daughter, Tylee Ryan, 17, and adopted son Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, have been missing for four months and were last seen in Idaho.

Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan have been missing since September. Photo / AP

Police believe Vallow, 46, knows either where the children are or what happened to them.

"We hope and pray that the children will be produced or found and that they are safe and healthy," Rexburg Police Department said in a statement issued on Wednesday (local time).

Police in Hawaii on Saturday gave Vallow five days to physically produce Tylee and JJ to health and welfare authorities or police in Idaho.

"We can further confirm that Tylee and JJ were not with Lori and Chad and there is no evidence that Tylee and JJ were ever in Hawaii," Kauai Police Department said.

"Failure to comply with this order may subject Lori Vallow to civil or criminal contempt of court."

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow in Hawaii last weekend. Photo / East Idaho News

Vallow didn't show up when Thursday's deadline came, with or without the two children, and neither did Daybell, 51.

Vallow married Daybell, an author of apocalyptic and doomsday books, in November.

According to Daybell's autobiography, after a near-death experience swimming as a young man "he often feels as if he has a foot in both worlds" – mortal life and the "spirit world".

His wife, Tammy Daybell, was found dead in their home in Idaho just weeks earlier. Her body has since been exhumed in Utah after the local sheriff's office determined her death may be suspicious.

Vallow's former husband, Charles Vallow, was shot dead by her brother, Alex Cox, in Arizona in July 2019.

Tammy Daybell and Charles Vallow. Photos / NBC

In divorce papers filed last February, Charles Vallow claimed his wife believed she was a "translated being" and "a god assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ's second coming in July 2020".

Cox was found dead in December.

Family members of Vallow say she has changed in recent months and has cult-like beliefs.

JJ's biological grandmother labelled Vallow a "monster" for failing to abide by the order.

"Lori is not going to make this easy," Kay Woodcock said at a post-deadline press conference.

"She's got an end game in her head.

"How do you not produce your child? The only word that's coming to my mind right now is monster."

She said it was "beyond crazy" and thinks "all of America wants to know where they are".

Kay and Larry Woodcock speak to members of the media at the Rexburg Standard Journal Newspaper in Rexburg, Idaho. Photo / AP

"I don't know that she (Vallow) realises the calibre of the people she's playing with, being the law enforcement," Woodcock told East Idaho News.

"So even though she's managed to drag this from Arizona to Utah and Idaho and now Hawaii, it's going to catch up with her."

She believes Vallow has remained on the Hawaiian island.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, Kauai Chief of Police Todd G Raybuck said the department appreciated the "tremendous outpouring of concern from the public and the media" regarding the missing children.

"We kindly ask that you please allow the authorities to continue to conduct this ongoing investigation and give them the space and opportunity to do their due diligence," he said.

"Please also keep in mind that this is still an active investigation and certain matters must remain confidential and cannot be disclosed."

He said the Kauai department would provide updates "if and when we take any further action, as per the direction of the primary investigating agency, the Rexburg Police Department".

Larry Woodcock, JJ's biological grandmother, told ABC News in the US earlier on Thursday that he did not expect Vallow to appear with the children.

"Nothing with Lori right now makes sense," he said.

He told CNN he was in it "for the long haul" and the family was "not going to let this end".

"I'll get on my knees and beg," he said earlier this week.

"Just give me JJ."

Police in Idaho on Thursday issued a reminder that child protection cases could be complex.

"We again renew our gratitude for the help received and continue to request that anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of the children come forward," Rexburg Police Department said.

"While the court did allow us to announce the existence of the case and the order that Lori Vallow produce her children, any and all other documents, hearings and court filings are sealed and confidential by law.

"As such we legally cannot comment on any other aspect of the case."