A white man who robbed a bank in the US state of Maryland chose a bizarre, racist disguise for the caper.

NBC reported that the man was wearing blackface when he robbed PNC bank in Perryville, Maryland, a town near Baltimore.

Perryville police issued a plea on Facebook, writing: "We are seeking the public's help in identifying the below pictured subject".

Police described the suspect as "a white male, with paint on his face," who seemed to be in his late 20s to early 30s. Authorities did not specify how much money he may have been able to steal from the bank.