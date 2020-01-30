Terrifying footage shows the moment the wind changed and caused a huge blaze to sweep through Tomerong, instantly turning day into night.

The footage was taken earlier this month when crews from the Dunmore RFS were at Tomerong, on the south coast of New South Wales.

It took only three minutes for them to be plunged into darkness and be forced to flee the area as the huge firestorm began to close in.

Flames can be seen flying through the sky and razing the grass where they had been standing just a few moments earlier.

The firefighters were in the area to receive supplies from other units.

It took less than four minutes for the whole landscape to change. Photo / Facebook

The strong wind arrived earlier than forecast and, with winds reaching highs of 100km/h, firefighters said they were hit with an "ember attack".

"Extreme ember attack, spot fires and overrun hits our crew and truck," Dunmore RFS wrote on Facebook.

The fireys rushed to get into their truck and drive away from the blaze.

The wind blew the inferno towards the fireys and turned day into night. Photo / Facebook

"The crew continues for another nine minutes on the ground bringing a massive positive outcome, with a complete safe crew, protected truck and property saved," Dunmore RFS added.

"This is why it is extremely important to have a bush fire survival plan, and make sure you make a decision early on what you will do if threatened by fire," NSW RFS said after sharing the footage.