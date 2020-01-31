Welcome to the weekend. Summer is well and truly here with some areas of the country seeing temperatures into the 30s.

The bridge between Michael Jordan and LeBron James: Kobe Bryant

Late Saturday night, after he had passed Kobe Bryant for third place on the NBA's career scoring list, LeBron James got a phone call from Bryant, who had already tweeted his congratulations but wanted to reach out anyway.

For two iconic figures who had mastered their craft in the shadow of Michael Jordan, their conversation was warm and celebratory.

The next day, Bryant and eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles. It brought to an abrupt end a friendship between icons.

Scott Cacciola of The New York Times looks at how Bryant became the new giant after Jordan and then passed the torch to James, who developed a special bond with the retired Lakers star.

Mourners visit a mural of Kobe Bryant in downtown Los Angeles. Photo / AP

How to get over a boy

She is one of the most outspoken and controversial young feminists on social media, and now she's publishing a guidebook to dating men.

"I was with my family and realised I didn't like the way I tolerated things from guys. How I was passive in certain areas of my life, yet the opposite in others."

She knew something had to change.

Chidera Eggerue talks to Jonathan Dean about why women owe nobody niceness.

Chidera Eggerue at the Brit Awards. Photo / AP

Brexit is finally happening, but the complicated part is just beginning

The biggest question has now been answered: Yes, some kind of Brexit is going to happen. That much became certain in recent days, as lawmakers in London and Brussels officially blessed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to take Britain out of the European Union at the end of this week.

But that milestone does not end the story.

Peter S. Goodman of The New York Times looks at how when Britain leaves the EU on January 31 it will open a potentially more volatile chapter in this drawn out saga.

MEP's wear banners and react after a vote on the UK's withdrawal from the EU, the final legislative step in the Brexit proceedings, during the plenary session at the European Parliament. Photo / AP

How I stopped being a middle-aged problem drinker

Last July, six months ago, just shy of my 55th birthday, the penny finally dropped that I needed to stop drinking. Shortly before the penny dropped, so did I, face first, in our back garden.

Had I, I asked myself, levering myself unsteadily upright out of the rockery, become an alcoholic? Probably, yes.

Like increasing numbers of Brits, Robert Crampton had a guilty secret: he was drinking more, the older he got. Way more.

In a brutally honest account, he reveals what finally led him to quit.

Alcohol addiction experts say the amount doesn't matter - it's the need to drink that counts. Photo / 123RF

Anatomy of a lie: How Iran covered up the downing of an airliner

When the Revolutionary Guard officer spotted what he thought was an unidentified aircraft near Tehran's international airport in Iran, he had seconds to decide whether to pull the trigger.

The officer tried to reach the command centre for authorisation to shoot but couldn't get through. So he fired an anti-aircraft missile. Then another.

The plane, which turned out to be a Ukrainian jetliner with 176 people on board, crashed and exploded in a ball of fire.

Within minutes, the top commanders of the Guard realised what they had done. And at that moment, they began to cover it up.

Farnaz Fassihi of The New York Times looks at how for three days Iranian military officials knew they had shot down a Ukrainian jetliner while the government issued false statements, denying any responsibility.

Debris at the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of the capital Tehran. Photo / AP

'The more I got to know Warhol, the sorrier I felt for him'

Bob Colacello was Andy Warhol's confidant. He partied with him at Studio 54, hung out with his friends – everyone from Jackie Onassis, Elizabeth Taylor and Bianca Jagger to Grace Jones and the Rolling Stones – and helped him recover from a near-fatal shooting.

Ahead of a Warhol retrospective at Tate Modern, who better to reveal the private life of a man famous for a lot longer than 15 minutes?

Will Pavia of The Times sits down with Colacello.

Bob Colacello, left, with Andy Warhol in New York, 1979. Photo / Getty Images

Coronavirus outbreak tests world's dependence on China

The world is quickly learning how much it depends on China.

Ford and Toyota will idle some of their vast Chinese assembly plants for an extra week. Apple is rerouting supply chains. Starbucks has closed thousands of stores and is warning of a financial blow.

Hotels and tour operators across Asia are watching fearfully as the world's largest source of tourism dollars tightens its borders.

Alexandra Stevenson of The New York Times looks at how businesses consider how to cope without the country's vast factories and thriving consumer culture.

A car manufacturing plant jointly operated by Honda and the Chinese automaker Dongfeng in Wuhan, China. Photo / Getty Images

How food-delivery apps could change the way we eat out

What Netflix has done for movies, food-delivery apps are starting to do for our dining habits. The rapid rise of Uber Eats and many others around the world, shows that it never pays to underestimate the appeal of laziness.

But though we gain in convenience when our dinner is handed to us from the back of a scooter, we lose in other ways.

Tim Bradsaw of The Financial Times looks at how like Hollywood movies, restaurants may need to shift towards the spectacular to persuade people to leave home.

The rapid rise of food delivery services shows that it never pays to underestimate the appeal of laziness. Photo / 123RF

Harry and Meghan's big funding source is private. Sort of

Prince Charles' fortune, long shielded from scrutiny by parliamentary indifference and obscure accounting, spilled into public view this month when his younger son, Prince Harry, announced that he and his wife, Meghan, were quitting their royal duties.

In trying to prove that they would renounce taxpayer money, Harry and Meghan gave Britons a peek at the shadowy world of ostensibly private finance that bankrolls the family and its mansions, gardens and considerable staff.

Benjamin Mueller of The New York Times looks a Prince Charles' sources of wealth, including a billion-pound real estate conglomerate.

St Mary's island in the Isles of Scilly. The archipelago off the southwestern coast of England is part of Prince Charles's Duchy of Cornwall. Photo / Tom Jamieson, The New York Times

Framing the impeachment case: Inside look at opposing legal teams

For the third time in US history, the Senate has convened as a court of impeachment to consider whether to remove a sitting president, and two teams of lawyers are facing off in a confrontation with heavy political and constitutional consequences.

In their own words, here is how the House managers and President Trump's defence team view impeachment.

Hakeen Jeffries, one of the seven House Democratic impeachment managers and Jay Sekulow, President Trump's personal attorney. Photo / Erin Schaff, The New York Times

What's it like to feel old? Testing the ageing suit

The goggles dim your eyesight, the weights imitate muscle loss, the shoes make you feel like you might trip. I'm wearing a contraption that transports you into old age. It is called the Age Gain Now Empathy System, or Agnes.

When Will Pavia, 40, tries out an ageing suit, he has a new perspective on being elderly.