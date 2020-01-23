Investigators continued to investigate Saudi links to 9/11 even after high-level officials discounted connections.

FBI agents who secretly investigated Saudi connections to the 9/11 attacks for more than a decade after high-level officials discounted any

Potential leads went unpursued for years

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

The CIA interfered with a planned FBI investigation, officials say

A fabricated child

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Current status of the case