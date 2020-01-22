Warning: Graphic images.

An Indonesian teen is lucky to be alive after being impaled in the neck by a flying needlefish.

Muhammad Idul was fishing with his family in the waters off Wakinamboro village on Saturday (local time) when a school of needlefish started jumping out of the water, CEN reports.

Unfortunately, a fish's long slender snout's stabbed through the 16-year-old's neck and pierced the back of his skull.

It took five doctors two hours to remove the fish snout on Monday. Photo / Facebook

Idul was taken a hospital in southeast Sulawesi before being transferred to Wahidin Sudirohusodo Hospital in Makassar for life-saving surgery two days later.

It took five doctors, including three surgeons and two anaesthetists, two hours to remove the fish from the teen.

Even though the surgery was risky, luckily the fish's position blocked bleeding, according to doctors.

Muhammad Idul was fishing when the fish jumped in the direction of the boat. Photo / Facebook

According to the Wahidin Sudirohusodo Hospital, Idul is recovering well but will remain under there care due to infection risks.

"The child is relatively stable, but at present, the patient is still feverish," a hospital general director told Antara News.

"We will wait for the fever to subside. Hopefully the fever won't rise."

Graphic photos taken at the hospital has since gone viral, showing the needlefish's snout impaled through the back of his neck and exited out the other side.

Muhammad Idul, 16, survived after being impaled in the neck by a needlefish. Photo / Facebook

Needlefish are distinguished by their long, slender jaw which bears multiple sharp teeth capable of inflicting deep wounds.

They are also adept jumpers renowned for leaping out of the water at up to 60 km/h.