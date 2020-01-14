By RNZ

Rockets have been fired at the US army base in Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, which houses New Zealand's remaining troops in Iraq.

An Iraqi military statement said the camp had been targeted by Katyusha rockets.

Sky News reported a missile landed near the camp's gates, wounding a member of the security forces.

Taji is the base where the remaining 45 New Zealand Defence Force personnel are stationed in Iraq.

The Jerusalem Post reported five rockets were fired at the army base, which also hosts US troops.

The BBC reported no rocket hit the base itself.

The attack comes after Iran launched missiles at two Iraqi military complexes last week.

Camp Taji was not the target in those attacks and no New Zealanders were injured.

No details on damage or casualties have yet been released.

Tensions are high in the Middle East after the US killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike at Baghdad airport.