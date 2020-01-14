WARNING: Graphic content

A UK couple found dead at a property on New Year's Day died from multiple stab wounds, an inquest heard.

The woman Helen Hancock, 39 who was discovered alongside her new partner Martin Griffiths, 48, at her Derbyshire home, was stabbed so horrifically the entire knife was found in her stomach by paramedics.

The teacher and mother-of-three's estranged husband, head teacher Rhys Hancock, has been charged with the double murder following the pair's death at New Zealand Lane, Duffield, the BBC reported.

During the hearing on Monday (local time), senior coroner Dr Robert Hunter read out a pathologist's initial report into Helen Hancock's injuries.

"The examination identified multiple stab wounds including defensive type injuries, some of which were indicative of severe force.

"A knife was recovered from the abdomen. The whole of the knife being within the body.

"The examination identified blunt trauma to the right eye."

He said marketing firm boss Griffiths suffered stab wounds to his left shoulder and right side of his neck, as well as "defensive type injuries".

A forensic pathologist said the provisional cause of death for both victims had been recorded as stab wounds.

Helen Hancock, who was "enjoying a new romance" after splitting from her husband, is believed to have called police to her home days before she died, the Daily Telegraph UK reported.

Rhys Hancock, who has three children - aged nine, four and three - with his wife was arrested at the scene.

Magistrates were told how once police were inside, they went to a bedroom where they discovered Griffiths, who was already deceased, and the gravely injured Hayley Hancock.

Paramedics battled unsuccessfully for 15 minutes to save her, the court heard.

Nobody else was in the house at the time and the children had been staying with a grandparent at the time of the incident, magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Jeanette Stevenson said that Mr and Mrs Hancock had separated "some time ago", describing Griffiths as her "new partner".

- additional reporting Telegraph UK