Protesters on the streets of Tehran chanted "death to the supreme leader" yesterday after the Iranian regime was forced into the humbling admission its forces "accidentally" shot down a civilian airliner, after three days of officially denying involvement.

While international leaders demanded a transparent investigation into the disaster which led to 176 deaths, Tehran students clashed with security forces as they protested against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guard, shouting "shame on you," and "end your rule over the country".

The anger comes weeks after the regime's forces killed hundreds of civilians during nationwide protests.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei insisted he was not responsible for misleading the public about the cause of the plane crash and moved to place the blame on the military.

"As soon as the supreme leader was informed of the catastrophic mistake" he ordered the truth to be "made known to the people explicitly and honestly," the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

In an official statement on his website, he ordered the military to address "shortcomings" and expressed "sincere condolences".

There were indications the relatively moderate circle around Hassan Rouhani, Iran's president, was pushing blame towards its hardline rivals inside the Revolutionary Guard. Hesamedin Ashena, an adviser to Rouhani, said the Revolutionary Guard had "cheated" the public by denying its involvement.

"May God save us from cover-ups."

The anger directed towards the Revolutionary Guard marked a sharp reversal from earlier in the week, when an estimated million people turned out to the public funeral of top general Qassim Soleimani, killed by a US strike, and many celebrated Iran's retaliatory missile barrage against the US.

General Amir Ali Hajizadeh took responsibility for his men's mistake on state television. "When I learnt of this error, I wished to die. I accept all responsibility for this," the general said, in a rare expression of remorse from a senior Revolutionary Guard figure.

Candles sit in front of a picture of a victim at a candlelight vigil in Tehran to remember those killed in the Ukraine plane crash. Photo / AP

He said his forces had been braced for US retaliation to the missiles fired hours earlier and a single air defence operator had mistaken the Boeing 737 for an incoming US cruise missile and made the decision to fire. "He had 10 seconds to decide," Hajizadeh said.

Rouhani promised Iran would continue to investigate the crash and suggested his government would prosecute those responsible.

"Regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane and death of 176 innocent people. Investigations continue to identify and prosecute this great tragedy and unforgivable mistake," he said.

World leaders react

British PM Boris Johnson:

Acknowledgement of responsibility "an important first step" but Iran must now co-operate with international authorities to ensure "a comprehensive and transparent" investigation. "This tragic accident only reinforces the importance of de-escalating tensions ... further conflict will only lead to more loss and tragedy."

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau: "I have just sat with the families of some of the victims. They are angry and grieving. They want justice. ... Iran must take full responsibility. Canada will not rest until it gets accountability and closure."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: Demanded Iran bring the guilty to court and pay compensation. "We hope the inquiry will be pursued without deliberate delay and obstruction."

US President Donald Trump: Addressed the "brave, long-suffering people of Iran" in a tweet. "We are following your protests, and are inspired by your courage."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: Lashed out against Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the "regime's lies, corruption, ineptitude".

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab: The Iranian government is at a cross-roads ... It can continue its march towards pariah status with political and economic isolation ... or take steps to de-escalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards."

- additional reporting Washington Post, AP