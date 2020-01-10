A Ukrainian airliner, a Boeing 737-800, went down in Iran on Wednesday, killing at least 176 people. American officials believe that the Iranians brought down the airliner by mistake, with two missiles fired from an

July 17, 2014: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

October 4, 2001: Siberia Airlines Flight 1812

July 3, 1988: Iran Air Flight 655

September 1, 1983: Korean Air Lines Flight 007

June 27, 1980: Itavia Flight 870

September 3, 1978 — Air Rhodesia Flight 825

February 12, 1979 — Air Rhodesia Flight 827

February 21, 1973: Libyan Arab Airlines Flight 114

August 24, 1938: The Kweilin Incident