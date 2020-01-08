Security camera footage has captured the moment an alleged carjacker narrowly missed being flung from a vehicle as it rolled through private property, before sprinting from the totalled car wearing only her underwear.

The incident occurred on Australia's Gold Coast on Tuesday, when police allege a 39-year-old woman carjacked another woman in the town centre of Robina before driving away at speed, 9 News reported.

The driver then lost control on a roundabout before crashing through the fence of Daniel Nisi's home as his 10-day old son slept inside.

The video shows how close the woman came to being ejected from the vehicle. Photo / 9 News

Video shows the driver clinging to the steering wheel as the vehicle rolls repeatedly before she sprints from the wreckage, without any pants, saying "F*** that".

Neighbours rushed to the wreckage to offer assistance but the driver had fled, pantsless, into the evening.

She made it as far as a nearby park, where she passed out before being taken to hospital under police guard.

Nisi told 9 News it had been a "rough night".

"Car is a write-off, it was just parked there, so it's crushed," he said.