Security camera footage has captured the moment an alleged carjacker narrowly missed being flung from a vehicle as it rolled through private property, before sprinting from the totalled car wearing only her underwear.
The incident occurred on Australia's Gold Coast on Tuesday, when police allege a 39-year-old woman carjacked another woman in the town centre of Robina before driving away at speed, 9 News reported.
The driver then lost control on a roundabout before crashing through the fence of Daniel Nisi's home as his 10-day old son slept inside.
Video shows the driver clinging to the steering wheel as the vehicle rolls repeatedly before she sprints from the wreckage, without any pants, saying "F*** that".
Neighbours rushed to the wreckage to offer assistance but the driver had fled, pantsless, into the evening.
She made it as far as a nearby park, where she passed out before being taken to hospital under police guard.
Nisi told 9 News it had been a "rough night".
"Car is a write-off, it was just parked there, so it's crushed," he said.