Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been left red-faced after telling residents on Kangaroo Island it was lucky no-one died in the region's devastating bushfires last week.

Two people lost their lives when fires ripped across the island on Friday, destroying more than 150000 hectares of land and the world-famous Southern Ocean Lodge.

Bush pilot Dick Lang and his youngest son Clayton, a leading plastic surgeon, died while trying to return to their family property, a statement from their family said.

But on his visit to the island with South Australian Premier Steven Marshall today, Morrison was captured on video telling locals "thankfully we've had no loss of life", reports news.com.au.

Advertisement

"Two. We've lost two," one person then replied.

"Two. Yes two, that's quite right. I was thinking about firefighters firstly," Morrison said.

READ MORE:

• 'Forever fires': How the Australia bush fires compare to other disasters

• Americans baffled by the size of Australia in bush fire map comparisons

• Australian bush fire crisis: Conditions 'may not be survivable'

• Australia's bush fires: Nearly 200 people charged with fire offences

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister told ABC News the group had been discussing "firefighting efforts" at the time.

Meanwhile an emergency warning is in place for a fast-moving and uncontrolled bushfire near the Eyre Highway in Western Australia's southeast.

Emergency services have warned lives and homes are in danger after the blaze breached containment lines in several places on Wednesday evening.

NEWS || An @NZAirForce Hercules has recently departed #BaseOhakea transporting a @NZArmy contingent of Combat Engineers and command element to support efforts in tackling the #AustralianBushfires#Force4Good pic.twitter.com/bGFrO8121d — NZ Defence Force (@NZDefenceForce) January 8, 2020

Some New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel just deployed to Australia's bushfire crisis may be headed for biodiversity-rich Kangaroo Island, where around 155,000ha of pristine land has been scorched.

Around 100 NZDF personnel were yesterday day flown across the Tasman to help Australia battle the unprecedented fires, now burning across several states.

Advertisement

The contingent includes two NZ Army combat engineer sections, three Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopters and crew and a command element to support the Australian Defence Force.

The support was in addition to the latest rotation of five NZDF firefighters deployed to bolster numbers of responders on the ground.

"One of things I know will add value to the Australian operation is that our people are light and mobile, and can be deployed in small aircraft and helicopters quite swiftly, and then can operate independently on the ground," Defence Minister Ron Mark told reporters.

Mark suggested that some staff may be deployed on Kangaroo Island, where about a third of the land area has been ravaged.

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald