The Pentagon has confirmed more than a dozen ballistic missiles were launched from Iran at two Iraqi military basses housing US troops.

Iran state TV says Tehran has launched "tens" of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq's Ain Assad air base housing US troops over America's killing of a top Iranian general.

A statement from the Pentagon said Iran had launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US and coalition military forces in Iraq.

State TV described it today as Tehran's revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.

There is no immediate information on possible casualties or damage.

"The fierce revenge by the Revolutionary Guards has begun," Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement on a Telegram channel.

US forces could not be immediately reached for comment.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the White House was aware of the reports.

"The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team," she said.

Iraq's Joint Military Command said seven rockets had hit the Ain Assad air base. Iranian officials said the attack began at 1.20am, the time that Soleimani was killed by an American drone at the Baghdad airport on Friday.

#BREAKING#Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against #US military and coalition forces in #Iraq. these missiles were launched from Iran & targeted at least two #Iraqi military bases hosting US military & #coalition personnel - #Pentagon — Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) January 8, 2020

State TV said the operation's name was "Martyr Soleimani." It said the Guard's aerospace division that controls Iran's missile program launched the attack. Iran said it would release more information later.

Ain Assad air base is in Iraq's western Anbar province. It was first used by American forces after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

It later saw American troops stationed there amid the fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone attack. Photo / AP

The attack comes after a stampede broke out at the funeral for Soleimani in Baghdad, and at least 56 people were killed and more than 200 were injured as thousands thronged the procession, Iranian news reports said.

As the crowds mourned, more angry calls rose from Iran to avenge his death, drastically raising tensions in the Middle East.

Iran had promised retaliation of Soleimani's death after he was killed in the US drone strike.

News of the attack came as Ron Mark was speaking to reporters this afternoon. Photo / File

New Zealand Defence Minister Ron Mark this afternoon said he had not been briefed, with news of the attack breaking while he was speaking to reporters.

Minutes earlier, Mark told media while there was concern about growing tension, an early withdrawal of troops was not being considered.



The Government currently has a deadline to pull New Zealand's soldiers, who have been training Iraqi troops at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, out by June this year.



Mark said the focus needed to remain on deescalating the tension in the region.



"We are, as always, very clear about our responsibility to maintain good situational awareness around security," Mark said on Wednesday said.



"We have stringent security measures in place."



-with AP, New York Times